Boylan scores three times in fifth, beat Hononegah 3-2 in rain shortened game

By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top baseball teams in the NIC-10 squared off on Monday. Boylan defeated Hononegah 3-2 in five innings at McCarthy Field to stay unbeaten in conference play.

Despite the weather forecast, the two teams kept the start time the same and played on. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, the Titans scored three times to take the lead. The game went into the sixth inning, with the rain coming down. The Indians scored twice to re-take the lead 4-3. However, the game was stopped due to the storm. After some time of trying to wait it out, the game was called. Because Boylan could not bat in the bottom half of the inning, and five innings were already completed, the score reverted back to what it was after the fifth inning, with the Titans leading.

Boylan (6-1, 5-0) and Hononegah (7-2, 4-2) will rematch on Wednesday at Weber Field in Rockton.

