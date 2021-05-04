Advertisement

Becoming Much Cooler this Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting off cloudy this morning with limited sunshine later today. North northwest winds 5 - 15 MPH with a high in the low 60′s. A few clouds tonight as we drop to the low 40′s and upper 30′s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 60′s. Rain chances push back in on Thursday with highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Cooler through the weekend.

