Three injured in overnight crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A two-car crash overnight leaves three people injured and closes a busy intersection on the Rockford’s southeast side.

Avoid the area of Kishwaukee St and Harrison Ave due to a traffic crash. The north/south lanes are currently closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 4, 2021

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Rockford Police were at the scene of a traffic accident near Kishwaukee Street and Harrison Avenue. The Rockford Fire Department said it was a two-vehicle accident and they had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles involved. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also taken to the hospital to be treated.

Rockford Police closed both the north and southbound lanes of Kishwaukee Street for several hours as a result of the accident, but the road has since reopened to traffic.

