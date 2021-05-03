Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after Rockford shooting Friday night

On Friday at approximately 6:50 p.m., Rockford police officers were notified of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital.
A 28-year-old Rockford woman was shot on Friday night.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old Rockford woman was shot on Friday night.

On Friday at approximately 6:50 p.m., Rockford police officers were notified of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital. A 28-year-old woman stated that she was a passenger in a vehicle in the area of Kishwaukee and Harrison when a gold sedan, with dark tinted windows, pulled up next to the vehicle she was riding in.

The woman then heard a “loud boom” and realized she was struck in the abdomen. Rockford police said the woman was taken to an area hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

