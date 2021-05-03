Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinic returns to Rockford Tuesday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, May 4, with no appointment needed.

The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older from from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Community Vaccination Site at the former K-Mart at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

Those under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an parent or legal guardian. Please bring a photo ID.

