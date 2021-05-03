Two men shot in Rockford describe suspect to police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Rockford on Saturday night.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 4800 block of Creekview Road for a report of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. A short time later, a 19-year-old man was found at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. Both said that during an argument with another adult man, the suspect fired his weapon striking both of them, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The suspect was a light-skinned Black man with a short afro, driving a green SUV, according to police.

