Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police are searching for a bank robbery suspect after Midland States Bank was robbed Monday morning.

According to Belvidere police, around 10 a.m. officers were sent to Midland States Bank at 600 S. State St. for a bank robbery in progress. Once the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency he fled south from the bank on foot. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot, jumping a fence on 2nd Street heading south.

The suspect, described as a dark-skinned man, 6 feet tall, thin build, in his 20′s, wearing a dark colored stocking cap and mask, white with grey stripe zip up, hooded, Nike sweatshirt, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. No injuries have been reported, police say the suspect was not believed to have been armed.

The Illinois State Police used their K-9 team to track the suspects direction of travel but was ultimately unsuccessful in locating the suspect. Belvidere police detective’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are conducting a joint investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.

