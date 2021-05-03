Advertisement

Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery

If you have any information, contact the Belvidere Police Department.
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere Police Department(Belvidere Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police are searching for a bank robbery suspect after Midland States Bank was robbed Monday morning.

According to Belvidere police, around 10 a.m. officers were sent to Midland States Bank at 600 S. State St. for a bank robbery in progress. Once the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency he fled south from the bank on foot. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot, jumping a fence on 2nd Street heading south.

The suspect, described as a dark-skinned man, 6 feet tall, thin build, in his 20′s, wearing a dark colored stocking cap and mask, white with grey stripe zip up, hooded, Nike sweatshirt, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. No injuries have been reported, police say the suspect was not believed to have been armed.

The Illinois State Police used their K-9 team to track the suspects direction of travel but was ultimately unsuccessful in locating the suspect. Belvidere police detective’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are conducting a joint investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday

Latest News

City council members approve several plans Monday night, bringing scooters and new docks to town.
Electric scooters will soon be revving up in Rockford
Rockford Alderpersons Venita Hervey and Ann Thompson-Kelly hang up their hats at Monday nights...
Rockford City Council says goodbye to long time alderpersons and welcomes new members
COVID-19 render
Winnebago Co. adds 322 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.3%
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Spectrum school wins statewide award
Rosecrance flowers
Rosecrance offering flower sale as Mother’s Day approaches