Rockford woman charged after man shot in hand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford woman was arrested and charged after a man was shot in the hand Friday night.

On Friday at approximately 7:40 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 1800 block of Sherman for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a domestic dispute between two adults, according to the Rockford Police Department.

During the incident, a 41-year-old man was shot in the hand. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Consuelo Grace of Rockford, fled the scene but was later found and arrested. After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon against Grace.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.