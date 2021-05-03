Advertisement

Rockford Public Library rolls out mobile library

The library on wheels is ready to get kids and adults on board and ready to read and learn.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a way to break down barriers and reach more people, the Rockford Public Library will roll out its latest project.

“The RPL Mobile Library” is expected to be a way to bring books and other resources straight to our neighborhoods. The library on wheels is ready to get kids and adults on board and ready to read and learn.

The bus will include shelves full of books, DVD’s, video games, Chromebooks and other resources. It will also have high speed internet capabilities and other features that allow classes and events to take place. Leaders with the library say this will allow RPL to reach people and communities by eliminating transportation or mobility barriers.

“[Some] people are not being able to reach us. So instead of waiting for them to come to us, we thought we could make a better impact in our community if we could get to them, so that’s what we’re doing,” Kathi Kresol, RPL mobile library manager said.

