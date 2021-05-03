Rockford Peaches play game to celebrate women in sports

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s play ball for the Rockford Peaches as the ladies take the field for the first time since the pandemic hit last year.

Many residents brought their lawn chairs to Midway Village Museum Sunday afternoon to watch the Peaches take on the Mary B’s to celebrate women in sports. People were also able to view the museum as part of their admission and go on a tour of the Victorian Village.

Peaches players say while its been awhile since they’ve picked up a bat they’re excited to keep the legacy of this team alive.

“We’re just thrilled to be out here to play were excited about sharing history about the original league none of us measure up to what the original players played, but we hope to honor them at least and give some idea of what it might have been like,” said Rockford Peaches Team Captain Rebecca Tulloch.

