5th Street shooting leaves 21-year-old man injured, Rockford PD still investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating after a 21-year-old Rockford man was shot on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, April 29, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to Patriot’s Gateway at 615 5th St. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and back.

Witnesses said that a smaller, white SUV was driving on 5th Street when it stopped, a rear passenger got out and shot at the victim. The suspect was wearing a white ski mask, Chicago Bulls sweatshirt and a purple hat. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

