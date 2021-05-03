Rockford PD: Hit and run leaves 50-year-old with life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Saturday night in Rockford.

At approximately 8 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to 2900 W. State St. for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old man in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Witnesses said that a suspect vehicle was a white sedan.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.