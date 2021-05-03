Advertisement

Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday

An unknown person shot at the vehicle, striking her, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman is being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound she suffered on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, April 30, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the area of 7th Avenue and 18th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, officers received a call from a local hospital regarding a walk-in gunshot victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 21-year-old woman had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back of her head. The victim said that when the vehicle she was a passenger in was parked in the area of 7th Avenue and 18th Street, an unknown person shot at the vehicle, striking her, according to the Rockford Police Department.

