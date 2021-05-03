Advertisement

Rockford Park District ‘tee’s off’ golf Sunday Fun Day event

Golf Sunday Funday
Golf Sunday Funday(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As many break out their golf clubs and hit the course this summer there is an event for those who are not ready to take on 18 holes at two Rockford golf courses.

The park district invites families and beginner golfers of all ages to come out for golf Sunday fun days. The event starts May 2 and will run every Sunday through October 31 at Ingersoll and Sinnissippi golf courses.

Organizers say since the pandemic started they’ve seen an influx in golfers and add this is a relaxed atmosphere for those still getting the swing of it.

“Anytime that kids can get out and see their parents doing something they want to do it too, so we definitely have kids that start out riding in the carts and then want to swing some clubs when they see a few holes happening,” Sinnissippi Head Golf Professional Ann Bloomfield said.

