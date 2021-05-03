Advertisement

Rep. Bustos looks to the future

As to why she decided not to run for re-election, she said it’s a decade decision.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s still lots to be done in Cheri Bustos final 20 months as 17th District Congresswoman.

Bustos is back in the Stateline for the first time since Friday’s announcement that she will not be seeking a sixth term in office. The 5-term congressperson stunned many people last week when she wouldn’t run again. She said that she has been a strong partner with Rockford city leaders within these last years.

The congresswoman highlighted her work with Mayor Tom McNamara on funding for the Family Peace Center and the Chicago Rockford International Airport. As to why she decided not to run for re-election, she said it’s a decade decision.

“‘I’ve had three careers in my life, I’ve been a journalist, I’ve been in healthcare and served in congress, Ill use that as the foundation to figure out what that next chapter will look like, my goal will be to do something that will make a difference and will be meaningful,” Rep. Bustos said.

