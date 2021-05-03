Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Bailey

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pet of the Week: Bailey

From the looks of it, I have been traveling tom cat for quite some time. I have some battle scars and my face was a little beat up when I first arrived. I was picked up from a kind stranger and brought to WCAS. Here, I’ve decided my days of traveling are over and I’m looking for a nice home to call my own. I’m pretty sweet and enjoy a good snuggle. If you’re interested in what I have to offer (me, I’m pitching myself), please stop by Winnebago County Animal Services and take a look!

IT”S BACK! LET’S EMPTY THE SHELTER

Winnebago Animal Services will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters Event On Wednesday May 5 through Saturday, May 8. During this time, adoption fees will be $25 for selected pets. Please visit www.winnebagoanimals.org to view pets at Winnebago County Animal Services and complete an adoption questionnaire. Adopters who fill out a questionnaire online and stop in to get their approval card prior to the day of the event, will be the first to view our adoptable animals.

Due to the frequent turnover of available pets here at our shelter, please keep an eye on our website which is always up to date! We will be open our normal hours Wed 11am to 4:30pm, Thursday 11am to 4:30pm, Friday 11am to 4:30pm and Saturday 11am to 3:30pm. During #EmptytheShelters, adopters are still required to complete a standard adoption application as if it were a normal day. ** Pets available for pre-select adoption do not qualify for this event **

