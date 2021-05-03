Advertisement

One person injured after crash in Loves Park Sunday morning

Police say a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park Police is investigating a car crash involving an ambulance that happened Sunday morning leaving one person injured.

Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning when officers arrived on the scene of the crash at North 2nd Street and East Riverside Boulevard.

Officials say an ambulance was transporting a patient eastbound on Riverside while another vehicle was driving northbound on N. 2nd St. Police say the ambulance’s front end collided with that vehicle.

The woman driving that car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the patient in the back of the ambulance was loaded into another ambulance.

