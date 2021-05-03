Man shot in wrist on Friday, Rockford police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital Friday evening.

On Friday, April 30, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and 8th Street for a report of shots fired along with officers actually hearing the shots. Directly after, a 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his wrist, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said that as he was standing on the side of the road in the area of 2nd Avenue and 8th Street, a maroon sedan drove past and fired shots. He was treated and released.

