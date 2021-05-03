Advertisement

Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say human remains were found in two of the three bears euthanized after they were suspected of attacking and killing a woman near Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The 39-year-old woman was found dead Friday.

Authorities suspected a rare bear attack because of the mauling of her body along with bear scat and hair found at the scene.

A 10-year-old female black bear and two yearling cubs found nearby were killed because of their suspected involvement and because they were believed to likely attack again.

Initial examinations of their bodies showed they were healthy but more tests are being conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
Belvidere Police Department
Suspect at large after Belvidere bank robbery
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Shooting investigation
Rockford PD: 21-year-old woman shot in back of head Friday

Latest News

Authorities say at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after an overpass in Mexico...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 20 dead
Police say the 2-year-old girl was ejected from a pickup truck along with her car seat...
Hero dives at least 25 feet into bay to rescue infant after car crash
Carter Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter, left, is accused of paddling a 6-year-old...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
The state attorney’s office is deciding whether criminal charges will be brought against the...
'This principal was sadistic': 6-year-old student allegedly paddled at Fla. school
City council members approve several plans Monday night, bringing scooters and new docks to town.
Electric scooters will soon be revving up in Rockford