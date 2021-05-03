Freeport police arrest suspects on firearm charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Freeport men were arrested on firearm charges early Sunday morning.

Freeport police saw a large gathering of people affiliated with a local hybrid street gang in the area of State Avenue and Iroquois Street on Saturday night. This is an area where there have been numerous recent gunfire incidences, according to the Freeport Police Department.

While conducting surveillance, officers saw 22-year-old Isiah Ross of Freeport in possession of a pistol. Ross is not able to legally possess a firearm. While surveillance was being conducted, there was another person in the group who was seen manipulating a firearm in his waistband, according to police.

On May 2, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Freeport officers moved in on the group at State Avenue and Iroquois Street. Numerous people began fleeing on foot. Ross was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit and a physical struggle with officers. A loaded 9mm pistol was collected as evidence during the arrest of Ross, according to the Freeport Police Department.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Deangelo Burgess of Freeport, was one of the people who attempted to flee from officers at State Avenue and Iroquois Street. While running, Burgess was seen to have a firearm in his possession.

Burgess was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. A loaded 9mm pistol and a loaded .22 caliber pistol were collected as evidence during the arrest of Burgess.

Two additional firearms were found near the intersection of State Avenue and Iroquois Street; one was a loaded 9mm pistol and one was a loaded 10mm pistol. It is believed that these two firearms were discarded by people who fled on foot when officers were approaching the group of subjects at State Avenue and Iroquois Street. The 10mm pistol that was recovered was found to have been stolen from a Ridott residence in March of 2019, according to the Freeport Police Department.

Ross was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer. A $100,000 bond was set for Ross.

Burgess was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon immediately accessible, aggravated unlawful use of weapon no FOID, possession of a firearm without requisite FOID and resisting a peace officer. A $100,000 bond was set for Burgess.

“This is just another unfortunate reminder of the dangers our officers face on a regular basis,” Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers said.

Anyone with any further information about this incident should contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at: 866-TIPSNOW. Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.

