FIRST ALERT: Active thunderstorms a possibility late Monday or Monday evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May’s off to quite the start! It’s hard to imagine a weekend turning out nicer than the one about to conclude. Sure, one could probably do without the wind, though the sun’s dominance was nothing short of spectacular. Temperatures surged well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, and a third consecutive 80° may very well occur Monday. However, warmer temperatures this go-around will not be such a great thing.

Showers and thunderstorms are presently roaming through much of the state of Wisconsin Sunday evening, and there’s been some evidence of a southward push in this activity. A few of these storms, which have had a history of being severe, may flirt with or even graze portions of the area in the coming hours, especially north of the border.

Showers and storms over Wisconsin may flirt with the area after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The expectation with this activity, though, is that it’s to be in a decaying phase, and most of us are likely to be spared from this initial batch of wet weather. Still, it’ll be worth keeping close eyes on the radar over the next several hours, and that we will.

Most of us should escape rain-free early Monday morning, though don't be totally surprised if a quick shower moved through. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, our Monday’s to start on a quiet, though considerably more cloudy note. A southerly breeze will again be intact, sending temperatures well into the 70s, perhaps even flirting with 80°. While clouds are to dominate most of the day, there are indications from several computer forecast models that a period of mixed sunshine is possible in the afternoon.

It'll be interesting to see how much, if any sunshine occurs Monday afternoon. The more sun we see, the higher the risk for nasty storms. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While that would almost certainly catapult temperatures into the 80s over much of the Stateline, it may prove to be the harbinger of what could be a noisy period of time late in the afternoon and early in the evening. That’s because the sun helps destabilize the atmosphere, and with a potent cold front powering southeastward during the time of peak heating, it may prove to be a recipe conducive for the development of some rather active, perhaps severe thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to travers the region between the late afternoon and early evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At the moment, the area’s being monitored for potentially severe thunderstorms by the Storm Prediction Center late Monday into Monday evening, though the categorical risk sits at the lowest level of the five-tier system. Areas along and south of US-20 are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather. Should, however, our area see a few hours of sunshine during the afternoon, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine an upgrade to a Level 2, Slight Risk.

While the greatest risk for severe weather will likely be found to our south, it cannot be ruled out entirely here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As it stands, gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour will be our main severe weather threat as well as quarter-sized hail. However, there may be JUST enough spin in the atmosphere that an isolated tornado wouldn’t be entirely out of the question.

Hail and winds are to be the main severe weather threats Monday, though an isolated tornado isn't out of the question entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The front rapidly pushes eastward during the evening, and the threat for storms will have been long passed by the time we reach the midnight hour.

All rainfall will be well east of us late Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What follows behind the front is the commencement of a much cooler weather regime that appears likely to reside here for some time to come. Come Tuesday, high temperatures won’t get out of the 60s, with even cooler temperatures to follow as the week progresses. Below normal temperatures are to take us through the remainder of the workweek.

Cooler than normal temperatures follow behind the front. Tuesday's to be the first of several days in a row to feature below normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cooler temperatures may very well reside here far beyond Friday. In fact, indications are the a sub-normal temperature regime’s likely to be in place for the better part of the next ten days.

There are signs that the cooler weather pattern may have some staying power well into May. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

