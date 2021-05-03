FIRST ALERT: Active thunderstorms a possibility late Monday or Monday evening
Third consecutive 80° possible before sweeping changes arrive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May’s off to quite the start! It’s hard to imagine a weekend turning out nicer than the one about to conclude. Sure, one could probably do without the wind, though the sun’s dominance was nothing short of spectacular. Temperatures surged well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, and a third consecutive 80° may very well occur Monday. However, warmer temperatures this go-around will not be such a great thing.
Showers and thunderstorms are presently roaming through much of the state of Wisconsin Sunday evening, and there’s been some evidence of a southward push in this activity. A few of these storms, which have had a history of being severe, may flirt with or even graze portions of the area in the coming hours, especially north of the border.
The expectation with this activity, though, is that it’s to be in a decaying phase, and most of us are likely to be spared from this initial batch of wet weather. Still, it’ll be worth keeping close eyes on the radar over the next several hours, and that we will.
Overall, our Monday’s to start on a quiet, though considerably more cloudy note. A southerly breeze will again be intact, sending temperatures well into the 70s, perhaps even flirting with 80°. While clouds are to dominate most of the day, there are indications from several computer forecast models that a period of mixed sunshine is possible in the afternoon.
While that would almost certainly catapult temperatures into the 80s over much of the Stateline, it may prove to be the harbinger of what could be a noisy period of time late in the afternoon and early in the evening. That’s because the sun helps destabilize the atmosphere, and with a potent cold front powering southeastward during the time of peak heating, it may prove to be a recipe conducive for the development of some rather active, perhaps severe thunderstorms.
At the moment, the area’s being monitored for potentially severe thunderstorms by the Storm Prediction Center late Monday into Monday evening, though the categorical risk sits at the lowest level of the five-tier system. Areas along and south of US-20 are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather. Should, however, our area see a few hours of sunshine during the afternoon, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine an upgrade to a Level 2, Slight Risk.
As it stands, gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour will be our main severe weather threat as well as quarter-sized hail. However, there may be JUST enough spin in the atmosphere that an isolated tornado wouldn’t be entirely out of the question.
The front rapidly pushes eastward during the evening, and the threat for storms will have been long passed by the time we reach the midnight hour.
What follows behind the front is the commencement of a much cooler weather regime that appears likely to reside here for some time to come. Come Tuesday, high temperatures won’t get out of the 60s, with even cooler temperatures to follow as the week progresses. Below normal temperatures are to take us through the remainder of the workweek.
The cooler temperatures may very well reside here far beyond Friday. In fact, indications are the a sub-normal temperature regime’s likely to be in place for the better part of the next ten days.
