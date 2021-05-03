Dozens gather at Don Carter Lanes for Cinco on State event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A busy Sunday on the miracle mile in Rockford as many came out to celebrate Cinco on State.

The Don Carter Lanes parking lot on East State Street was packed with food trucks, live music, art and other vendors. Organizers say with COVID canceling last year’s event financially it’s been tough and it’s events like these that they rely on to carry them through.

“Our organization is completely self-funded off of these events, so when 2020 hits us not only did it hit us in the Covid aspect and the pandemic, but it stopped all of our fundraising for the year and depleted our bank accounts,” President of Mexican Americans Striving to get Ahead Manuel Salgado said. ”It’s important for us to do this not just to show diversity not just to show we’re an all-inclusive event but to raise funds for both organizations.”

