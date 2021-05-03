Dofflemyer completes comeback, wins second Gold Medal Classic

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Warm and windy conditions made for a tough weekend of golf in Byron. Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 on Sunday to pull off the come from behind win the 30th Annual Gold Medal Classic at PrairieView Golf Club.

Dofflemyer shot a 153, winning by one stroke over three other golfers. His 73 was tied for the lowest score of the two-day event. It came at the perfect time. Dofflemyer posted an 80 on Saturday and was five strokes off the lead heading into the final round.

“Coming into today, I knew, if I could regroup, get my swing feeling a lot better, which it was, that I’d have a chance,” said Dofflemyer. “I knew it was going to be windy again today, so if you could keep the ball low, just hit greens, make pars, make a birdie if you can, avoid the big scores like, I made a few big scores yesterday, I knew I would have a chance. That’s all I really came into today wanting, was a chance to win. Turns out I did.”

Dofflemyer almost had to go to a playoff with Dennis Reedy. Reedy had a three-foot putt on 18 lip out, finishing one stroke behind Dofflemyer.

In the ladies flight, Megan Thiravong led wire-to-wire to win her first Gold Medal Classic. She defeated three-time defending champion Hui Chong Dofflemyer by nine strokes.

Men’s Championship Flight

Robert Dofflemyer - 153 (80, 73) Andrew Canfield - 154 (81, 73) Matthew Thimjon - 154 (78, 76) Dennis Reedy - 154 (77, 77) Brian Silvers - 156 (77, 79) Cody Rhymer - 157 (80, 77) Jason Wombacher - 157 (79, 78) Connor Hurd - 159 (77, 82) Garrett Ralston - 160 (75, 85) Jamie Hogan - 162 (83, 79)

Ladies Flight

Megan Thiravong - 159 (81, 78) Hui Chong Dofflemyer - 168 (85, 83) Joanna Sharp - 192 (94, 98)

