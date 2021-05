ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely 5 - 8 PM. High in the middle 70′s. A chance for a few showers tomorrow morning then partly cloudy as it turns much cooler posting highs in the low 60′s. The cooler pattern will continue through the week with highs in the mid to low 60′s into the weekend.

