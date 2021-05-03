Area residents can participate in international nature challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area residents have the chance to participate in an international nature challenge to not only win some neat prizes, but also help scientists learn more about animals and plants around the region.

Leaders at Severson Dells Nature Center say anyone from Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Dekalb, and Stephenson counties can participate. People are asked to take photos of plants, animals or fungi and upload them using the iNaturalist app. Officials say more than 44 countries are in on this challenge and say this weekend along more than 3,000 photos were uploaded however they want to reach their goal of 7,000 photos by Monday.

“On your end all you have to do is take a picture and upload it and iNaturalist will even identify what you find, but on our end that information is so helpful because we don’t have species list for a lot of our forest preserves, so you can help us discover a new species we’ve never seen in an area before or even start to infer if an areas healthy or unhealthy so you’re helping us do a lot of research and hard work,” said Severson Dells Naturalist and Educator Andrea Wallace Noble.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.