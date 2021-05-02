Warm, breezy times continue Sunday with rain chances and cooler times following

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 88 degrees will go down as the high temperature for Saturday, which the daily record high from 1952 and 1992. This means that Saturday is the warmest start to May in 29 years! We have another day in the 80s for Sunday before changes occur and rain chances go up to begin May’s first full week.

Rockford got to 88 degrees for a high temperature Saturday. The warmest start to May in 29 years. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind gusts more than 50 miles per hour were around for most of Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warm conditions will occur again tomorrow with high temperatures rising back into 80s for the Stateline. It’ll be breezy tomorrow with gusts of 30 to 35 mph still coming out of the southwest, which helps get our temperatures to soar into the 80s. This is not normal for the beginning of May, as normal high temperatures are still in the upper 60s.

By the end of the month, temperatures warm to a normal high of 77 degrees and our days will continue getting longer! The first 8 p.m. sunset for Rockford is also a few days away on May 5. May also is an overall wet month, with 4.02 inches of rain on average. It’s the third wettest month of the year.

May is a big warming month and a wet one on average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warm conditions will occur again tomorrow with high temperatures rising back into the lower 80s for many. It'll be breezy tomorrow with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Light rain chances return Sunday evening and overnight, with chances lingering into Monday and Monday night, but it won’t be raining the entire time. There are chances a few of these could be thunderstorms, especially on Monday. This is a well-needed rain maker but it won’t lessen our rainfall deficit by much. Signs are looking likely for a rainfall potential around half an inch looking likely for Monday.

Light rain chances return Sunday evening and overnight, with chances lingering into Monday and Monday night, but it won't be raining the entire time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Light rain chances return Sunday evening and overnight, with chances lingering into Monday and Monday night, but it won't be raining the entire time. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We need the rain. However our next round doesn't look to bring more than around half an inch here as of now. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This rain will all come with a cold front Monday that will drop our temperatures back to near or slightly below normal territory in the 60s. This is looking to be the overall pattern going into the first half of May along with slightly above-normal precipitation favored. Enjoy your Sunday and although it will be breezy, it won’t be as windy as Saturday by any means!

Cooler conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

An overall cooler pattern will prevail for the first half of May. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A slightly more active precipitation pattern is favored for the first half of May. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.