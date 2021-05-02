Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
Police say two men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Rockford Saturday night.
The Rockford Police Department tweeted around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night that two men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 4700 block of East Lawn Dr.
We will provide more details as they become available.
