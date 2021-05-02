Three Belvidere schools team up on art display

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of murals receives a facelift from a new group of artists as more than 120 pieces of art come together in a Belvidere park to send a message to the community.

“We wanted to create a project that couldn’t be ruined by COVID,” Belvidere South Middle School Chorus Teacher Lauren Hart said.

In a year where face-to-face connection was limited, students at three Belvidere schools decide to use vibrant colors and unique images to convey a message.

“We started by inviting current and former middle school art club students to a virtual meeting to discuss what connection would look like,” Hart said.

Belvidere North High School student Karina Urbieta is the artist behind the display, for her connection is expressed in the 128 piece mural. She says watching her idea come to life was inspiring.

“I get very self-conscious about it so I was freaking out but it also was really cool to see my little sketch turn into this giant mural,” Urbieta said.

The students painted individual canvasses remotely, with little time in a group setting. Middle schooler Joslyn Cenota says she focussed on things that matter to her.

“Friendships, peace and just overall connection in general,” Cenota said.

Hart says she’s proud of the student’s masterpiece and hopes all in the region are able to come and check out their work.

“People are going to stop and look because these individual paintings are so beautiful and so touching,” Hart said. “There are stories behind each of them and we got to hear some of those stories of what those paintings meant to children.”

Hart does not know what the club will create next, but she says it will be another big piece of art. There is a Facebook page where a time-lapse video of the creation will be posted, to view it click here.

