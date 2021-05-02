Advertisement

Sycamore’s Niemann drafted by Chargers, East grad Jones signs with Dolphins

Robert Jones (64) gets ready to block for Middle Tennessee State during a NCAA football game in...
Robert Jones (64) gets ready to block for Middle Tennessee State during a NCAA football game in 2020.(MTSU Athletics)
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - A pair of former area high school football standouts found homes in the NFL this weekend. Sycamore’s Nick Niemann was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers, while Rockford East grad Robert Jones signed on to compete for a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Going to the AFC West means Niemann will get a chance to play his older brother Ben when the Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs twice a season. Niemann had 155 total tackles in his four years at Iowa, including a team-best 77 in 2020.

After not hearing his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones agreed to terms with Miami as an undrafted free agent.

Multiple reports say the former E-Rab was signed to a $130,000 deal guaranteed. Jones joins his college teammate Tyshun Render in Miami.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
After an autopsy was performed on April, 30, the body was identified as Reum.
Body of Patrick Reum found in Rock River Thursday night
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Shooting
Rockford woman shot, hospitalized Friday

Latest News

2019 Gold Medal Classic Champion Andrew Canfield lines up a putt during Sunday's final round at...
30th Annual Gold Medal Classic - Final Round
Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 on Sunday to capture his second Gold Medal Classic at PrairieView...
Dofflemyer completes comeback, wins second Gold Medal Classic
200 season ticket holders were allowed into the arena, and the IceHogs didn't disappoint.
IceHogs play in front of fans for first time this season, beat Griffins 3-2
Harlem dominates both divisions winning in convincing fashion.
Harlem dominates coed quad track meet