Sycamore’s Niemann drafted by Chargers, East grad Jones signs with Dolphins

(WIFR) - A pair of former area high school football standouts found homes in the NFL this weekend. Sycamore’s Nick Niemann was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Chargers, while Rockford East grad Robert Jones signed on to compete for a roster spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Going to the AFC West means Niemann will get a chance to play his older brother Ben when the Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs twice a season. Niemann had 155 total tackles in his four years at Iowa, including a team-best 77 in 2020.

After not hearing his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones agreed to terms with Miami as an undrafted free agent.

Nomatter of the outcome I knew I was going to be a dolphin since the Reese senior bowl🙏🏾⏳🤫 — Big Rob (@robertjjones64) May 2, 2021

Multiple reports say the former E-Rab was signed to a $130,000 deal guaranteed. Jones joins his college teammate Tyshun Render in Miami.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.