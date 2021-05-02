Ski Broncs unveil new logo

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Ski Broncs gears up for the season and unveil a new logo on Saturday.

The water ski club along with Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury and several area lawmakers announce the Ski Broncs will include Loves Park in its new logo. Ski Broncs officials say they’ve developed a good partnership with the city and wanted to include them in this revamp.

“We developed a really good partnership with the city and they’re highly invested in our club , what we do and we’re a major tourist attraction for the area, so we wanted to incorporate them in our name and really solidify that partnership between us,” said Ski Broncs Vice President Shane Theiss.

