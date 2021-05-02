Poplar Grove’s Vintage Wings and Wheels opens for the season

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Poplar Grove’s Vintage Wings and Wheels opens on Saturday for the season.

People were able to stop by and check out the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officials say for the 2021 season they aren’t charging admission, but ask people to consider dropping off a donation, and leaders say it’s great to see people out enjoying the museum again.

“This feels so good it feels good to have the museum open and to have people here,” said Vintage Wings and Wheels Executive Director Judi Zangs. “We love to have activity on the grounds here and be able to share what we have.”

