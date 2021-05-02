UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Authorities say a total of three people have died and another person was seriously injured during the shooting Saturday evening
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say three people, including a gunman, are dead and another person is listed as having serious injuries following a shooting at Oneida Casino Saturday evening in Ashwaubenon.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says current information suggests the suspect, who has only been identified as a male as of this time, has ties to the Oneida Casino from an employment status.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a targeted event, and not a random shooting. Authorities say the gunman was targeting a specific victim that wasn’t there, but appears to have decided to shoot some of the person’s friends and coworkers.
Two of the coworker’s friends are deceased, and another person who was seriously wounded was flown to Milwaukee to undergo surgery. An Action 2 News reporter spotted a helicopter flying near the area earlier in the evening.
The Sheriff’s Office says a report came in at about 7:27 p.m. for shots fired at the Duck Creek Restaurant inside the Oneida Casino/Radisson Conference Center in Ashwaubenon. Multiple law enforcement agencies could be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport shortly after.
In addition to law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office says local fire departments, rescue squads and members of Outagamie County were called in for a tactical alert, which is similar to an active shooter.
During an overnight news conference, authorities say the gunman was killed by law enforcement members outside. They say two of the victims were found inside the restaurant, and a third person was outside near the entrance of the restaurant.
Authorities add they won’t be releasing the names and ages of the victims during the overnight hours.
Authorities say as of midnight, the situation is contained, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Members of the Federal Bureau Investigation, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were still on the scene. Members of the State Patrol are also at the scene, and are working to take witness statements.
The agencies are expected to be at the scene through the night and into the later hours of Sunday morning.
Members of the DCI will be doing the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation, while members of the Oneida Tribal Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the homicide portion of the shooting.
Green Bay Police told Action 2 News officers with their department, as well as officers with the Appleton and Oneida Police Departments, were at the casino Saturday evening. In addition, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they, as well as the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol, responded to the scene. A
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference just after midnight Sunday morning. You can watch the full news conference below.
Authorities say Pioneer Elementary School has been designated as the reunification site for non-witnesses.
Bobbi Webster, the Public Relations Director for Oneida Nation, had told Action 2 News earlier in the evening a suspect had been taken into custody, and that there was no further danger to the area. However, Webster adds community members should still avoid the Main Casino on Highway 172.
Late Saturday night, Oneida Nation officials said the West Mason Casino, the Travel Center and Packerland Casinos will re-open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 2. In addition, all retail stores will re-open as usual on Sunday. This announcement came after Oneida Nation officials said all Oneida Casino locations would be closed until further notice.
Meanwhile, the Main Casino, as well as IMAC, will remain closed until further notice.
Officials with Austin Straubel Airport say any guests who are picking up passengers Saturday night should follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes.
In addition, Wisconsin 511 says all lanes of WIS 172 are back open after having been closed between County GE and Packerland Drive earlier in the evening. The agency had reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. the highway was closed between South Point Road and Packerland Drive. A detour had been set up due to the closure.
A witness tells Action 2 News he was in the restaurant when he heard a gunshot, and saw a person go down. He adds he and his table took cover before running out, and once outside, he says they heard another gunshot outside before seeing law enforcement show up and run towards the parking ramp.
Another woman tells Action 2 News she saw law enforcement officers shooting as they ran into the parking ramp.
Max Westphal, of Brownsville, was at the casino when the shooting started.
So, we were sitting in the casino, and it came over the loudspeaker that we had to evacuate. And, we literally thought it was a joke because we didn’t hear anything. We thought there was maybe a small fire. So, we got in an argument with the dealer to pay us out for what she owed us from the prior hand.... We get shuttled outside, we walk outside, and we’re still joking around about it, and all of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots, 20 - 30 gunshots for sure.” said Westphal. “So we took off running toward the highway. Got out there and uh I mean that’s pretty much it that’s all we heard. There was cops... there had to have been 50 cops cars that came by on the highway, it was honestly insane. It was crazy.”
Alex Churchill, of Mayville, was also at the casino Saturday evening.
“It started between the Radisson, the other hotel and the casino. And then the last that we heard a worker came running out that they’re right by the parking garage, which is around the corner from where we were,” said Churchill.
Oneida Nation officials are asking the public to keep their community in your prayers following Saturday’s shooting.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday:
Wisconsin State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) released the following statement Saturday night regarding the shooting:
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich also sounded off on the shooting, tweeting his reaction.
