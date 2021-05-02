IDPH: 2,813 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - As the state reports more than nine million vaccines administered, health officials announce a drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,813 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the statewide total to 1,337,868. Health officials also announce 32 additional deaths bringing that total to 21,992.

The seven day rolling average for vaccines administered is more than 87 thousand.

