Advertisement

IDPH: 2,813 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

The state reports more than 9 million doses of the vaccine administered.
Baton Rouge area doctors are concerned that people are becoming lax about COVID-19 precautions.
Baton Rouge area doctors are concerned that people are becoming lax about COVID-19 precautions.(CDC)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - As the state reports more than nine million vaccines administered, health officials announce a drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,813 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the statewide total to 1,337,868. Health officials also announce 32 additional deaths bringing that total to 21,992.

The seven day rolling average for vaccines administered is more than 87 thousand.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
After an autopsy was performed on April, 30, the body was identified as Reum.
Body of Patrick Reum found in Rock River Thursday night
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Shooting
Rockford woman shot, hospitalized Friday

Latest News

City nature challenge
City Nature Challenge
Rockford Peaches Play Ball
Rockford Peaches
Belvidere student artwork project
Belvidere Student artwork
Area residents have the chance to participate in an international nature challenge to not only...
Area residents can participate in international nature challenge
It’s play ball for the Rockford Peaches as the ladies take the field for the firs time since...
Rockford Peaches play game to celebrate women in sports