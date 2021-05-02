IceHogs play in front of fans for first time this season, beat Griffins 3-2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week-long road trip, the IceHogs return to Rockford and receive a boost in the form of fans. 200 season ticket holders are allowed back into the BMO Harris Bank Center for the first time this season.

Rockford did not disappoint, in the first off of a Grand Rapids penalty, Brandon Pirri buried his sixth goal of the season. It’s the fifth consecutive game the IceHogs scored on the powerplay.

A Reese Johnson penalty seemed to be an opportunity for the Griffins to get on the board, but the IceHogs are the ones who cashed in. Dylan McLaughlin scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway, it is his team-high seventh on the season.

Rockford wasn’t done yet, in the second Alec Regula snuck a slap-shot past Rapids netminder Kevin Boyle. The IceHogs hold off a late charge and win the game 3-2.

Next up for Rockford is a rematch with the Griffins in Grand Rapids on Monday.

