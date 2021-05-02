Hoo Haven hosts wildlife baby shower Saturday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehab Center shows off some of its newest members Saturday during its wildlife baby shower.

Attendees were able to check out baby animals including rabbits, squirrels, owls and ducks. Organizers say they receive hundreds of injured or abandoned animals and that this event raises money to help support them. In addition, it celebrates animals’ new lives, shares important information with the community about wildlife and Hoo Haven’s efforts to take care of animals.

Karen Herdklotz says, “This year babies were kind of delayed because of the weather it was so cold so much snow so deep so now they’re starting to roll in.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.