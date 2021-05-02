Advertisement

Harlem dominates coed quad track meet

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Four NIC-10 track and field teams went into the Harlem Coed Quad meet, only one came out with team wins.

The Huskies took advantage at home winning both the boys and girls competition over Belvidere, Rockford East, and Jefferson.

Here are unofficial results:

100 meter:

Boys:

1. Marquez Gray - Rockford East - 11.47 seconds

2. Kaleb Hayes - Belvidere - 12.37 seconds

3. Jayden Green - Rockford East - 12.46 seconds

Girls:

1. Hannah Bilodeau - Harlem - 13.09 seconds

2. Zoey Proper - Belvidere - 13.76 seconds

3. Tyshae Posey - Rockford East - 13.82

200 meter:

Boys:

1. Marquez Gray - Rockford East - 23.82 seconds

2. Jonathon Fettes - Belvidere - 25.34 seconds

3. Damian Vongdeng - Rockford East - 25.98 seconds

Girls:

1. Hannah Bilodeau - Harlem - 27.66 seconds

2. Tyshae Posey - Rockford East - 29.38

3. Imaun Baumgartner - Belvidere - 30.11 seconds

400 meters:

Boys:

1. Leonard Bueno - Rockford East - 56.22 seconds

2. Jayce Diskin - Belvidere - 1:03.11

Girls:

1. Faith Procopio - Harlem - 1:05.81

2. Ajada Listenbee - Jefferson - 1:09.42

3. Desiray Beaudet - Belvidere - 1:11.54

800 meters:

Boys:

1. Markarious Luster - Rockford East - 2:08.72

2. Aktanay Kwazdran - Harlem - 2:16.70

3. Ben Bathje - Rockford East - 2:29.26

Girls:

1. Kaleigh Inniss - Belvidere - 2:41.30

2. Karrissa Hernandez - Harlem - 2:48.18

3. Cierra Watton - Harlem - 2:48.21

1600 meters:

Boys:

1. Aiden Gruner - Harlem - 4:47.49

2. Nicholas Greenland - Harlem - 5:05.52

3. Miles Lang - Rockford East - 5:10.20

Girls:

1. Nina Fiore - Belvidere - 6:04.69

2. Ella Shaw - Harlem - 6:37.36

3. Madison Hawn - Harlem - 6:58.91

For more results click here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
After an autopsy was performed on April, 30, the body was identified as Reum.
Body of Patrick Reum found in Rock River Thursday night
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Shooting
Rockford woman shot, hospitalized Friday

Latest News

2019 Gold Medal Classic Champion Andrew Canfield lines up a putt during Sunday's final round at...
30th Annual Gold Medal Classic - Final Round
Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 on Sunday to capture his second Gold Medal Classic at PrairieView...
Dofflemyer completes comeback, wins second Gold Medal Classic
200 season ticket holders were allowed into the arena, and the IceHogs didn't disappoint.
IceHogs play in front of fans for first time this season, beat Griffins 3-2
Robert Jones (64) gets ready to block for Middle Tennessee State during a NCAA football game in...
Sycamore’s Niemann drafted by Chargers, East grad Jones signs with Dolphins