Harlem dominates coed quad track meet

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Four NIC-10 track and field teams went into the Harlem Coed Quad meet, only one came out with team wins.

The Huskies took advantage at home winning both the boys and girls competition over Belvidere, Rockford East, and Jefferson.

Here are unofficial results:

100 meter:

Boys:

1. Marquez Gray - Rockford East - 11.47 seconds

2. Kaleb Hayes - Belvidere - 12.37 seconds

3. Jayden Green - Rockford East - 12.46 seconds

Girls:

1. Hannah Bilodeau - Harlem - 13.09 seconds

2. Zoey Proper - Belvidere - 13.76 seconds

3. Tyshae Posey - Rockford East - 13.82

200 meter:

Boys:

1. Marquez Gray - Rockford East - 23.82 seconds

2. Jonathon Fettes - Belvidere - 25.34 seconds

3. Damian Vongdeng - Rockford East - 25.98 seconds

Girls:

1. Hannah Bilodeau - Harlem - 27.66 seconds

2. Tyshae Posey - Rockford East - 29.38

3. Imaun Baumgartner - Belvidere - 30.11 seconds

400 meters:

Boys:

1. Leonard Bueno - Rockford East - 56.22 seconds

2. Jayce Diskin - Belvidere - 1:03.11

Girls:

1. Faith Procopio - Harlem - 1:05.81

2. Ajada Listenbee - Jefferson - 1:09.42

3. Desiray Beaudet - Belvidere - 1:11.54

800 meters:

Boys:

1. Markarious Luster - Rockford East - 2:08.72

2. Aktanay Kwazdran - Harlem - 2:16.70

3. Ben Bathje - Rockford East - 2:29.26

Girls:

1. Kaleigh Inniss - Belvidere - 2:41.30

2. Karrissa Hernandez - Harlem - 2:48.18

3. Cierra Watton - Harlem - 2:48.21

1600 meters:

Boys:

1. Aiden Gruner - Harlem - 4:47.49

2. Nicholas Greenland - Harlem - 5:05.52

3. Miles Lang - Rockford East - 5:10.20

Girls:

1. Nina Fiore - Belvidere - 6:04.69

2. Ella Shaw - Harlem - 6:37.36

3. Madison Hawn - Harlem - 6:58.91

