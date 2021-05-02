Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity kicks off construction season

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, volunteers are able to be back outside building at the sites.

Officials say they’re starting construction on four homes this spring and two in the fall. 23 News spoke with Devonna Foat who was out building Saturday morning and says it’s extra special because she’s taking part in the construction of her own home. She also says she’s earning about what it takes to build your own place from the ground up.

Foat says, “I’m excited being able to work on my own home. Being able to hit the nails in and being able to say that I helped with this room and that room that I know what type of plywood or two by four board is laying there.”

