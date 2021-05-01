Advertisement

North Boone remains undefeated with win over South Beloit

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A battle of unbeaten teams resulted in a massive victory for North Boone (7-0) who knocked off South Beloit (1-1) 11-1.

In the first inning the Vikings sent eight to the plate and knocked in four runs, from there they never looked back, cruising to the victory.

In the bottom of the inning, South Beloit scored its only run with some help from Viking errors. It was the first and only non-conference matchup between the two teams all season.

North Boone will look to continue its dominant season Monday evening in Oregon.

South Beloit will play another non-conference match with AFC on Monday.

