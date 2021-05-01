Advertisement

Guilford sweeps Harlem in two game set

By Brandon Giesey
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In convincing fashion, the Guilford Vikings knocked off conference foe Harlem this week. On Friday the Vikings won 3-1, and on Saturday Guilford claimed a 4-1 win.

Vikings starting pitcher Lucas Grall shut down the Huskies offense all day long. He allowed one earned run in seven innings of work and struck out 12.

Guilford did all of its damage on offense in the third inning when they ran Harlem starter, Javier Garcia, from the game. Huskies dual athlete James Cooper Jr. came on in relief to toss four shutout innings.

Next up for Guilford is a matchup with Belvidere at home on Monday.

Harlem will look to regroup against Jefferson Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in or around Rose Rudman Park...
Two people injured after shooting in Rockford Saturday night
After an autopsy was performed on April, 30, the body was identified as Reum.
Body of Patrick Reum found in Rock River Thursday night
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Shooting
Rockford woman shot, hospitalized Friday

Latest News

2019 Gold Medal Classic Champion Andrew Canfield lines up a putt during Sunday's final round at...
30th Annual Gold Medal Classic - Final Round
Robert Dofflemyer shot a 73 on Sunday to capture his second Gold Medal Classic at PrairieView...
Dofflemyer completes comeback, wins second Gold Medal Classic
200 season ticket holders were allowed into the arena, and the IceHogs didn't disappoint.
IceHogs play in front of fans for first time this season, beat Griffins 3-2
Robert Jones (64) gets ready to block for Middle Tennessee State during a NCAA football game in...
Sycamore’s Niemann drafted by Chargers, East grad Jones signs with Dolphins
Harlem dominates both divisions winning in convincing fashion.
Harlem dominates coed quad track meet