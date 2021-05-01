Guilford sweeps Harlem in two game set

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In convincing fashion, the Guilford Vikings knocked off conference foe Harlem this week. On Friday the Vikings won 3-1, and on Saturday Guilford claimed a 4-1 win.

Vikings starting pitcher Lucas Grall shut down the Huskies offense all day long. He allowed one earned run in seven innings of work and struck out 12.

Guilford did all of its damage on offense in the third inning when they ran Harlem starter, Javier Garcia, from the game. Huskies dual athlete James Cooper Jr. came on in relief to toss four shutout innings.

Next up for Guilford is a matchup with Belvidere at home on Monday.

Harlem will look to regroup against Jefferson Monday evening.

