Advertisement

World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish Illinois

Leaders with the organization encourage anyone who’s interested to sign up to volunteer to be part of a life changing event for a child in need.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Forty-one years ago the Make-A-Wish Foundation was created to offer hope to children suffering with critical illnesses.

Since then, more than 500,000 children have had their wish granted. On this World Wish Day, leaders with the organization encourage anyone who’s interested to sign up to volunteer to be part of a life changing event for a child in need.

Since Make-A-Wish began more than 16,000 wishes have been granted in Illinois. Even through the pandemic, leaders say they continued to grant wishes that’s proven to give kids battling critical illness the hope they need in their fight.

“It helps them comply with treatment protocols, reduce hospitalizations and just really bringing joy and hope and fun into their lives and into their families lives at an otherwise really dark and difficult time,” Janet Glavin of Make-A-Wish Illinois said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Rodgers to Chicago? Bears’ nemesis wants out of Green Bay

Latest News

COVID-19
Winnebago Co. adds 111 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.3%
Combining walk-in clinics with area events
Combining vaccination clinics with area events
Third United Way
Third United Way Strong House opens
COVID-19 Vaccine Mix-ups
COVID-19 vaccine mix-ups