World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Forty-one years ago the Make-A-Wish Foundation was created to offer hope to children suffering with critical illnesses.

Since then, more than 500,000 children have had their wish granted. On this World Wish Day, leaders with the organization encourage anyone who’s interested to sign up to volunteer to be part of a life changing event for a child in need.

Since Make-A-Wish began more than 16,000 wishes have been granted in Illinois. Even through the pandemic, leaders say they continued to grant wishes that’s proven to give kids battling critical illness the hope they need in their fight.

“It helps them comply with treatment protocols, reduce hospitalizations and just really bringing joy and hope and fun into their lives and into their families lives at an otherwise really dark and difficult time,” Janet Glavin of Make-A-Wish Illinois said.

