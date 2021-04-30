Advertisement

Third United Way Strong House opens

The Strong Houses in Rockford are located at 908 8th Ave. and 312 Irving Ave.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - United Way of Rock River Valley opens its third Strong neighborhood House, but this time it’s in Machesney Park.

Sixty-four partners donated the money, materials and labor for the house at 825 Marie Ave. The lot is a donation from Associated Bank. United Way said the neighborhood houses are a way to improve the relationships between law enforcement and people who live in the community, through activities, programs and services.

It’s also an effort to reduce crime.

“Every area has its profile in terms of police activity, that type of thing. Anything we can do to help build that relationship between people in their neighborhood and law enforcement that’s important,” Paul Logli, United Way of Rock River Valley President and CEO said.

