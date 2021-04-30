Freeport girls soccer takes down Harlem in match-up of unbeatens

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport continues to be one of the best girls soccer teams in the area. On Thursday, the Lady Pretzels beat previously undefeated Harlem 3-0 to stay tied atop the NIC-10 with Hononegah.

Freeport (4-0, 4-0) had goals scored by Cadence Diduch, Autumn Diduch, and Maddie Macon. Macon, a senior committed to NIU, scored the second of two penalty kicks early in the second half. Autumn added the third goal for the Lady Pretzels off a touch pass by Marissa Katzenberger with 14 minutes to play.

That sets up another showdown of undefeated teams next week between Freeport and Hononegah. The Lady Pretzels have not given up a goal this year.

