Advertisement

Freeport girls soccer takes down Harlem in match-up of unbeatens

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport continues to be one of the best girls soccer teams in the area. On Thursday, the Lady Pretzels beat previously undefeated Harlem 3-0 to stay tied atop the NIC-10 with Hononegah.

Freeport (4-0, 4-0) had goals scored by Cadence Diduch, Autumn Diduch, and Maddie Macon. Macon, a senior committed to NIU, scored the second of two penalty kicks early in the second half. Autumn added the third goal for the Lady Pretzels off a touch pass by Marissa Katzenberger with 14 minutes to play.

That sets up another showdown of undefeated teams next week between Freeport and Hononegah. The Lady Pretzels have not given up a goal this year.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Rodgers to Chicago? Bears’ nemesis wants out of Green Bay

Latest News

Freeport's Kalli Yoder gets ready for a corner kick.
Harlem vs. Freeport, Girls Soccer - April 29, 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a...
Bears move up in NFL Draft, select QB Justin Fields at No. 11
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Rodgers to Chicago? Bears’ nemesis wants out of Green Bay
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, a statue of former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan...
Bulls, Blackhawks set for fans on limited basis