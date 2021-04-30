Advertisement

Combining vaccination clinics with area events

Martell is looking to combine vaccination clinics with area events to try to get more people vaccinated.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are many walk-in vaccination clinics popping up around the Stateline but not too many people going to them and Dr. Martell wants to fix that.

Martell is looking to combine vaccination clinics with area events to try to get more people vaccinated. She is also a working on a way to get homebound individuals vaccinated with the help of local organizations, many of the un-used vaccines from these clinics have been going to various organizations to be used up.

“It’s really kind of intended to make it more flexible and still again honor other people who are coming with appointments. So do we do have people that are scheduled so we’re running unscheduled walk-ins at the same time as we’re running our regularly scheduled clinic,” Dr. Martell said.

