Bears move up in NFL Draft, select QB Justin Fields at No. 11

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans. With Jacksonville set to pick Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick and Zach Wilson appearing to be the favorite to go second to the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers will have their choice of Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones to be the eventual successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sitting at No. 20 in this year’s draft, things had to fall perfectly into place for the Bears to pick one of the top quarterbacks. On Thursday, those “things” did happen, and Chicago moved up to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The first round of the NFL Draft began with three quarterbacks going with the first three picks. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence went to Jacksonville as expected with the No. 1 overall pick, BYU’s Zach Wilson went to the New York Jets, and San Francisco took Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. That left Fields and Alabama’s Mack Jones still on the board.

The Bears traded this year’s 20th pick, a fifth round pick this year, their first round pick next year and a fourth round pick in 2022. Fields becomes just the third quarterback taken in the first round by Chicago since 1999. (Cade McNown - 1999, Mitchell Trubisky - 2017, Justin Fields - 2021).

Fields played the last two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia in 2018. As a junior last year, Fields played eight games, threw for 2100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran the ball for 383 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Buckeyes to the 2020 Big Ten championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Andy Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears back in March. Nick Foles is also on the roster for Chicago.

