Two Men and a Truck Rockford to hold hiring open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Men and a Truck Rockford will ramp up recruiting efforts on Friday, April 30 before heading into the busy summer season.

The company will hold a hiring open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7206 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.

Thousands of employees will need to be hired nationally in all fields from movers and drivers to customer service representatives and up to management level staff. The Rockford franchise is looking to promote job opportunities for mover, driver and customer service positions.

“With the housing market as competitive as it is, we’ve seen a great increase in demand for moving services. We need dependable, customer-focused people to support our customers as we move them into the next phase of their lives,” Shannen Eden, Marketing Director said.

The franchise has added a social giving component to its hiring efforts this year. They’ve teamed up with First Book to distribute at least five books per employee hired in April to Windsor Elementary School. These books will help bridge the summer learning gap and potentially help children who’ve been impacted by the switch to remote learning seen over the last year.

To apply beforehand visit here.

