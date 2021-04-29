Advertisement

Two Men and a Truck Rockford to hold hiring open house

The company will hold a hiring open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7206 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.
Business is booming at Loves Park Two Men and a Truck, and Marketing Director Shannon Eden...
Business is booming at Loves Park Two Men and a Truck, and Marketing Director Shannon Eden thinks she knows why.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Men and a Truck Rockford will ramp up recruiting efforts on Friday, April 30 before heading into the busy summer season.

The company will hold a hiring open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7206 N. Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.

Thousands of employees will need to be hired nationally in all fields from movers and drivers to customer service representatives and up to management level staff. The Rockford franchise is looking to promote job opportunities for mover, driver and customer service positions.

“With the housing market as competitive as it is, we’ve seen a great increase in demand for moving services. We need dependable, customer-focused people to support our customers as we move them into the next phase of their lives,” Shannen Eden, Marketing Director said.

The franchise has added a social giving component to its hiring efforts this year. They’ve teamed up with First Book to distribute at least five books per employee hired in April to Windsor Elementary School. These books will help bridge the summer learning gap and potentially help children who’ve been impacted by the switch to remote learning seen over the last year.

To apply beforehand visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His identity is being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
Motorcyclist, 27, killed in south Rockford crash
GoFundMe for fatal Rockford car crash victim
GoFundMe made for family of man killed in Rockford crash
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

Latest News

SHOOTING IMAGE
Rockford police investigating shooting on 8th Street, 2nd Avenue
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks at a news...
IDPH addresses COVID-19 disparities
Andrew Earlywine is still getting settled in his Machesney Park home and says buying property...
Illinois offers student loan forgiveness in exchange for buying a home
Handcuffs on wooden table generic
Rockford man arrested after narcotics investigation
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday, April 29.
IDPH: 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths