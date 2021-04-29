Summer camps get new CDC guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer camps will need to operate under new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s recommending all employees get the vaccine, and if they don’t, they must show proof of a negative test taken between one and three days before getting to work. Campers and staffers must wear masks, unless they are eating, drinking or swimming.

The CDC also says campers should be put into small groups and remain in those groups for the duration.

“The vast majority of kids that we see have little to no symptoms, which is great, but their mental health is really suffering. They need to be back in school, back playing sports or whatever activity they can be involved in, and these new guidelines are certainly going to help,” Dr. William Renk of SwedishAmerican said.

The CDC also recommends daily screening for all campers and staff.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.