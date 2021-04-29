Stateline misses significant rainfall before slight cool down for end of week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain south of Interstate 80 today gave several areas well more than an inch of rain, this is something the Rockford region desperately needs. While we did miss out on that, there is more rain in the forecast along with a slight cool down. However, if you liked Tuesday’s 80s, you’ll like what comes this weekend.

Scattered rain will be around overnight and early Thursday, some could be isolated thunderstorms so be sure to have your umbrella handy when you head to work Thursday morning. After that, we’ll dry out and even see some clearing in the afternoon Thursday when temperatures will make a run for 70 degrees. It’s possible when a cold front moves through around dinner time that we could have a few more quick showers, but that will be it.

Expect periods of showers, and potentially a few storms, to continue across the area tonight into early Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll see some clearing skies Thursday in the afternoon after some morning showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A small chance of rain tomorrow night is in the forecast for a cold front that will move through. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Cooler conditions will follow the front, as high temperatures will be in the mid-60s Friday. But it will come with widespread sunshine! After this, a warming trend will return just in time for the weekend. Saturday will be windy with strong southwesterly winds that may gust to 40 miles per hour. These will help aid in getting our temperatures into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The next three days after tomorrow into the weekend look great for spending outside. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warming up once again to above normal levels with 80s looking likely again (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive early next week. Hopefully, some heavier bouts of rain will come from the rain chances in the forecast Sunday night through next Wednesday. Model projections are looking around an inch to an inch and a half at this point. However, with it still being several days away, things will change in the days ahead and we’ll be able to fine-tune the rainfall potential because our region continues to be in a rainfall deficit.

The Stateline missed on some beneficial rain, still keeping us in a rainfall deficit. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's still far away but rain chances in the next 4-5 days look to potentially give us some soaking rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

