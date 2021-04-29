Advertisement

South Beloit mother shares story in hopes of bringing son’s killer to justice

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother is sharing her story to help find her son’s killer.

Beloit police say the 33-year-old was shot and killed on March 30, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Due to a new Wisconsin state law, Marsy’s Law, police are unable to confirm this man’s identity right now.

However, the victim’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to NBC15 News and asked to talk about her son.

King describes the last month of her life as “hell,” after her 33-year-old son Jordan Jefferson was shot and killed on the 1300 block of Grand Ave. in Beloit.

“It was a senseless murder,” King said.

King wants justice.

“I have never wished anything bad on anyone, but whoever murdered my son, I want to see them rot away in prison,” King said.

She has been working with Beloit Police to catch the person or people responsible. Captain Daniel Molland said the investigation is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, it’s difficult with some homicides to get further investigation just based on police actions alone,” Molland said.

Officers are searching for any kind of clue that will bring them to the people responsible.

“A lot of people may have even a tidbit of information, and it may be that little bit of info that provides us what we need to solve this case,” Molland said.

King said she will do whatever it takes to make that happen.

“It was a valuable life that was stolen away,” King said. “I just want my son’s murderer caught.”

King told NBC15 she and her family are fundraising for a monetary reward for anyone who brings any information forward to bring her family justice.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department.

