Six Flags opens with reduced capacity

The Tidal Wave will be the first and only tailspin waterslide throughout the Midwest.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Six Flags Great America is once again open for thrills.

On Thursday, an announcement of a one-of-its-kind water slide is coming to Rockford. Six Flags Great America opened up on time for it’s 45th year last Sunday at reduced attendance level and with extensive safety measures put in place.

When Hurricane Harbor Rockford re-opens May 29, it will have a brand new waterslide. In fact, the Tidal Wave will be the first and only tailspin waterslide throughout the Midwest.

“It will send riders through a swirling spinning descent of 43 feet above ground and it features some cool aqualuscent technology. I don’t know if you ever heard of that but it creates this dream like experiences for riders with different colors and it looks like flashing lights and it’s pretty cool,” Rachel Kendziora of Six Flags said.

