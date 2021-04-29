Rockford University announces it’s Day of Giving event raised more than $86,500 for its annual fund this year.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford University today announced that its seventh annual Day of Giving event raised more than $86,500 for its annual fund in just 24 hours through social media platforms.

The Day of Giving, held on April 28, harnessed the power of social media to raise funds that provide support across the campus in areas like student scholarships, campus improvement, student life, and academic excellence.

This year’s campaign raised $86,594, a 98.5% percent increase over last year with a record 341 donors, an increase of 29% from last year. Donations were made from across the country and throughout the world and are still being accepted at this website.

“Day of Giving 2021 was an incredible day in the history of Rockford University,” said Stephen Kull, Vice President for Advancement, Rockford University. “Thank you to all of our supporters who continue to step up and invest in Rockford’s only four-year institution. With record-breaking fall enrollment, coupled with another record-breaking Day of Giving, we remain strong and ready to continue positively influencing our students’ lives. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Rockford University Board of Trustees, who, through 100 percent buy-in, provided a significant dollar-for-dollar match. Sincere thanks also to our Alumni Board and other donors who encouraged contributions with matching dollars. We are proud to be known as Rockford’s university and consider it both a privilege and responsibility.”

Each year, Rockford University awards more than $10 million in institutional aid, scholarships, and grants, including $2 million awarded directly to students from the region. This financial aid, made possible in part by generous alumni and friends, puts the university’s top-ranked education within reach for students who might not otherwise be able to attend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.